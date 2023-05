Dusty - Kadri Elcoat, from her exhibition "Fever" outdoor at Huron St, Takapuna.

Innovation, initiative and challenging the status quo. These are principles to live by at any point, but particularly right now. The Auckland Festival of Photography 2023 has launched with a theme of resistance/ātete, and included are dazzling and arresting exhibitions that speak to the fragility and beauty of nature.

Infra Moana - Aquamarine from Cathy Carter's exhibition "Planet Ocean" at Time Out and Novel Bookstores and Spaces, 17th Floor Commercial Bay.

Deep Reflection - Irene Middleton from the exhibition "NZ Wildlife Photographers" at Skar Image Lab, 1 New Bond St, Kingsland.

Is this my good side? - ngirungiru by Kelly Chapman from the exhibition "NZ Wildlife Photographers" at Skar Image Lab, 1 New Bond St, Kingsland.

The Process of Fruit Growth - Masumi Shiohara - in the outdoor lightboxes on Freyberg Place, Auckland CBD.