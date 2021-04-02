Daylight saving: When does it end and when do you change your clocks?

A brief history of daylight saving, a Kiwi invention, which, when clocks go back overnight, will give you an extra hour's sleep. Photo / Getty Images

Here's the good news: you're getting an extra hour of sleep this weekend!

Well, unless you're the parent of young children in which case, may your coffee be strong, my friend.

The bad news is that your commute is going to start getting darker and darker, as New Zealand farewells summer days and enters the coldest time of the year.

When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2021?

Daylight Saving Time in New Zealand ends at 3am on Sunday, April 4 (Easter Sunday).

At 3am, the clocks will wind back to 2am again.

This means everyone gets an extra long Easter Sunday this year as the end of daylight saving and Easter both fall on the first Sunday of April in 2021.

When will Daylight Saving Time start again?

Daylight saving in New Zealand will start on September 26, 2021.

During the daylight saving months we are on "New Zealand daylight time", which is 1 hour ahead of New Zealand standard time.

A brief history of daylight saving in New Zealand

In 1868, New Zealand officially set a national standard time — called New Zealand Mean Time — at 11 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Fast forward (little time-themed wordplay, see what we did there?) to 1927 and the country introduces daylight saving time for the first time.

Daylight saving time is 1 hour ahead of New Zealand standard time.

The dates and time difference were changed several times over the following years. The current times have been fixed since 2007 and are governed by two pieces of legislation.

In 1941, New Zealand summer time (12 hours ahead of GMT) was extended by emergency regulations to cover the whole year.

It was then ditched before getting re-adopted again as New Zealand standard time in 1946. Daylight saving time was effectively discontinued at this point, then trialled again in 1974 before being officially introduced in 1975.

In the 1980s, following surveys over the public, the period of daylight saving time was extended twice.

Daylight saving time, as we know it today, was approved in 2006/07, following public debate and a petition submitted to Parliament.

Since then, New Zealand observes daylight saving from the last Sunday in September to the first Sunday in April.

A daylight saving public attitude survey conducted in 2008 found that 82 per cent of New Zealanders approved of the 2007 extension to the period of daylight saving time.

The laws around daylight saving time

Daylight saving time is regulated by two pieces of legislation in New Zealand: the Time Act 1974 and the NZ Daylight Time Order 2007.

The Time Act 1974 defines New Zealand standard time and the time in the Chatham Islands.

New Zealand standard time is 12 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (known as UTC). The Chatham Islands are 45 minutes ahead of New Zealand standard time.

The New Zealand Daylight Time Order 2007 defines when the clocks change each year.

The order determines that daylight saving starts each year on the last Sunday in September, and ends on the first Sunday in April.

Kiwi as

Daylight saving time is a Kiwi invention.

The concept was created by UK-born New Zealand entomologist George Hudson, who proposed the idea of a two-hour time shift to the Royal Society of New Zealand in 1895. The purpose? He wanted extra hours of sunshine after work so he could go bug hunting in the summer.

George Hudson, credited with inventing daylight saving time. Photo / Supplied

Hudson worked at the Wellington Post Office during the day and studied bugs after work.

His idea was initially mocked but then adopted around the world - although not quite universally (as a lot of countries don't use daylight saving time).