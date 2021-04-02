Warm weather for Easter after a wet and wild week for the North

MetService National weather: April 1st - 3rd.

Despite a wet and wild week across the North Island, this weekend is geared up for dry weather for most parts of the country - perfect for hunting for Easter eggs with the kids.

That includes southern cities such as Christchurch and Dunedin where temperatures could reach summery highs of 25C and 26C respectively. Hastings in the north is also set to enjoy a warm weekend with temperatures up to 26C.



But it won't be all sunshine and warmth with MetService picking some rain for the South Island and even brief snowfall in Fiordland, Mt Aspiring/Tititea and Mt Cook/Aoraki National Parks.



In the North Island though, it looks to be dry and mostly sunny, although breezy for the morning egg hunt.

The long weekend is expected to end with a typical westerly flow, but holidaymakers can be assured of a dry run on the road for travels home.

Today the North Island will be mostly fine, with a few isolated showers set to clear in Auckland and Coromandel and highs of 22C and 20C respectively.

Fine conditions are forecasted from Waikato to Wellington, including Bay of Plenty, and the Wairarapa.

The Easter bunny was handing out treats to kids cycling along the Tukituki Cycle Trail at the Little Easy cycling event in Waipukurau. Photo / Paul Taylor

In Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, showers are expected to clear in the afternoon.

Further south it will be mainly fine across Canterbury, Otago and Southland with a few showers in the west, turning to rain tomorrow.

Fine across Canterbury, Otago and Southland following the rain and showers yesterday.

Cloudy periods and few showers for Buller, Westland and Fiordland who will see a late drizzle.

In the North Island, Sunday is looking fine in the east, and cloudy across the rest of the island with isolated showers in Northland and gale northerlies in Wellington.

The conditions will be similar into the Easter Monday holiday with cloudy periods in the west with isolated showers and fine in the east.