Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Dame Margaret Sparrow: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

9 minutes to read
Dame Margaret Sparrow, retired sexual health physician, at her Wellington home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Dame Margaret Sparrow, retired sexual health physician, at her Wellington home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Dame Margaret Sparrow is a medical doctor who specialises in sexual and reproductive health and family planning. A passionate advocate of a woman's right to safe, legal abortions, Sparrow is also an author and she

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.