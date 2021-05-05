Dad's heartbreaking act, message for unborn daughter before his death

A father-to-be who tragically died of brain cancer before having the chance to meet his baby has left a series of heartbreaking and powerful videos and notes for his newborn. Photo / Instagram

A father-to-be who tragically died of brain cancer before having the chance to meet his baby has left a series of heartbreaking and powerful videos and notes for his newborn.

Scott "Fergs" Ferguson was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2018 after he collapsed in a NSW shopping centre.

Despite a cruel diagnosis, Fergs was determined to live life to the full and married the love of his life Jaymie in 2019 before she fell pregnant in 2020.

As her daughter-to-be's due date drew near, Fergs desperately gave everything he had in a bid to hold on and meet his little girl.

He had outrun his life-expectancy five times, Jaymie revealed.

"From the very beginning, he was so positive, everyone that met him was like 'how are you so relaxed'," she told 7 News.

"He was honestly one of a kind."

Jaymie and Scott Ferguson were overjoyed to fall pregnant but knew time wasn't on his side. Photo / Instagram

But Fergs didn't quite make it - tragically passing away just weeks before her birth in April.

Following the birth, the recently widowed Jaymie posted a photo of the couple's baby girl Isla, describing the moment as one of "the happiest and saddest moments of my entire life".

"Fergs and I are so overjoyed to welcome to the world our miracle baby and my saviour Isla Scott Ferguson born on the 27th of April weighing an adorable 2.65kg," she wrote.

"I'm sure Fergs was with me the entire time and our baby girl is already a mirror image of her incredible dad. I am so in love."

Baby Isla was born, with Jaymie saying it was the happiest but saddest moment in her life. Photo / Instagram

But before Fergs' death, the devoted husband and father-to-be had already been creating memories and messages for his baby girl in case he did not pull through.

In a heartbreaking but powerful act, Fergs had recorded a series of love messages and advice for the daughter he never got to meet.

In one video, he told her he was "fighting hard so that I can be here to meet you.

"Just know I never gave up."

Fergs even penned a book for Isla.

"We will always be proud of you no matter what you do," the book read.

"As long as you smile once every day, everything is going to be OK."

In it, he even covered parts of Isla's future, talking about marriage and how he'll still be watching over her.

"When you get married, just know that I will be watching and walking you down the aisle," he wrote.

"Grow up dreaming. Follow your dreams, you don't have to live like everyone else," another message said.

Fergs passed away only weeks before his daughter was born. Photo / GoFundMe

A GoFundMe to raise money for Jaymie has raised more than $30,000, with close friend of the couple Scott Schmidt saying all donations will go to the family.

"Fergs and Jaymie set out to fight cancer and they put up one hell of a fight," he wrote.

"Fergs and Jaymie have faced every challenge with such bravery and courage and together they have fought hard by outliving five life expectancies given to him by doctors.

"Since being diagnosed he had undergone two brain surgeries, (one awake), 56 sessions of radiation, 10 months of chemo, 27 sessions of targeted therapy and 35 plus seizures.

"During that time Fergs achieved a lot of things, including building their home, a proposal to the love of his life Jaymie, getting back on [the] motorbike, getting married in 2019, a honeymoon and the upcoming arrival of Fergs' baby girl."

Fergs hopes the money will help support Jaymie and Isla and allow them to achieve their dreams.