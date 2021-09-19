Dad slammed for taking Xbox to hospital so he can game while partner gives birth

Dad takes XBox to hospital to game during partner's birth. Source / TikTok

To say the process of giving birth is stressful would be an understatement, even for the supporting partners.

But one father-to-be's actions in the hospital to ease his anxiety and stress have been met with wide-ranging criticism.

Parents Scott and Haydee, who go by the TikTok handle "Anxiety Couple", shared their experience of their pregnancy journey.

In a video posted online, Haydee is seen lying in the hospital bed while she is in early stages of labour.

All seemed normal, until the video panned to her partner Scott, where Haydee revealed his controversial act while she waited to deliver her child.

"He brought his Xbox into our labour and delivery room" with an eye roll emoji, she wrote.

"So, I might go into labour today and my boyfriend's doing this.

"He's going to miss his son's birth due to that Xbox."

Haydee in hospital ready to have a baby but her partner Scott had other ideas of how to pass the time. Photo / TikTok / anxietycouple

"Babe, why did you bring your Xbox?" Haydee asks Scott, with the foetal heart monitor beating in the background.

"Babe, just one game, I promise," he replies, mid-Fortnite build while holding up a finger in protest.

His rather baffling act has since caused division online with some saying it's "embarrassing".

"Nah that's off-limits for me" while one went as far as saying they'd "be so embarrassed when the doctors came in."

Another sarcastically said: "We know where his priorities are. Dad of the year."

However, some were more understanding of Scott bringing his Xbox in.

"I honestly don't mind that at all. I told my husband to bring the switch so we can play Mario Cart when I go into labour."

Another added, "Honestly, I think I'd let my man bring his just in case it takes longer than expected. I'd wanna watch all my shows on there or play games with him."

Following the backlash, Haydee revealed in a later post that it was her suggestion for him to bring something in to pass the time.

She says he is always there for her and deserves to unwind.

"I'm kidding. I had my dad bring it for him. He deserved it for always being there with me."