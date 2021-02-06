Covid19 coronavirus: Woman spends time in MIQ recreating famous characters out of paper bags

Fourteen days all alone in a hotel room might sound boring, but it all depends on how you choose to spend your time.

For Aucklander Liz Douglas, the solution to the boredom blues was in what held her meal deliveries in managed isolation every day: the humble brown paper bag.

Douglas, who lives in West Auckland with her husband, daughter and stepdaughter, travelled to the UK to visit her elderly parents for Christmas.

Upon her return to New Zealand, she was promptly taken to the Novotel in Ellerslie to begin her mandatory 14-day quarantine stay.

All alone in a hotel room and limited to a couple of walks a day, boredom quickly set in. Luckily, the 53-year-old, who moved to New Zealand from Sheffield in 1997, found her way to beat it - and entertain a few people in the process.

With all her meals delivered to her door in brown paper bags, she had grown quite the collection by her third day. She decided to begin a crafts project, recreating famous characters using the bags.

Looking so fancy and with nowhere to go. Photo / Supplied

Captain Jack Sparrow reporting from MIQ. Photo / Supplied

"I started day four after three days of thinking what can I do with all these brown bags," Douglas told the Herald.

"I thought 'oh, I'll make a hat'. Then it snowballed from there."

"I went with some from movies and characters that I love and some were just me wondering what would work from a paper bag. My first two were a bit basic but it just spiralled each day," she added.

She began posting photos of her makeshift paper bag costumes on her own Facebook page, as well as in a Facebook group for New Zealanders in managed isolation facilities. The feedback on social media encouraged her to continue with her creations.

"It helped me pass the time, it was good therapy, and it made people laugh," she said.

The Cowardly Lion. Photo / Supplied

"It's been so funny as we don't see anyone all day in our rooms but when I had all the gear on for Jack Sparrow I heard someone knocking on doors down the corridor and thought 'oh you are kidding me! Please ... not now while I'm dressed like this'," she recalled.

Her favourite costumes to make were Mary Poppins, the Cowardly Lion and Jack Sparrow. The prize for the "most painful costume" goes to the David Bowie album cover, with the lampshade wedged on her head.

Each character took about two hours to create, leaving the Auckland-based dental hygienist with plenty of free time to fill in each day all on her own.

David Bowie. Photo / Supplied

She considers herself lucky to have ended up at the Novotel in Ellerslie where she said staff were incredible and the facilities were such that she never felt like she wasn't getting enough exercise.

In fact, she managed to leave her room three times a day for exercise, always ensuring social distancing. During those walks, keeping her daily costumes in mind, she began hunting for whatever materials she could use, such as the feathers for Jack Sparrow.

Wilsooooooooon. Photo / Supplied

Mary Poppins was Liz Douglas' favourite character to recreate. Photo / Supplied

When she wasn't creating characters out of paper bags, Douglas, who left MIQ last Thursday, spent her time reading and catching up on shows with TV on demand. She also managed to spot her family a few times, from the other side of the fence.

The Auckland woman left managed isolation with fond memories of her time alone in quarantine and is back enjoying her sunshine and freedom with the rest of her family in New Zealand.

"You hear a lot of people moaning and groaning. We're keeping New Zealand safe. Gotta make the most of it and stay positive."