It is not clear what condition the Prince is in after testing positive. Video / NZ Herald

It is not clear what condition the Prince is in after testing positive. Video / NZ Herald

The Queen is "continuing" light duties after testing positive for Covid-19.

She is experiencing mild symptoms, Buckingham Palace officials told The Sun - but that won't stop her from continuing to do her job.

Her positive diagnosis comes after she had been in direct contact with Prince Charles while he had the virus.

The Palace's statement says she will "continue to receive medical attention" from her team of doctors and will continue "light duties" over the coming week.

But it's this detail that has surprised several royal fans on social media, who are asking what exactly the Queen is expected to do while she battles the virus.

"The Queen is expected to carry on with light duties" oh come on, I'm no royalist but she's got covid and she's bloody 95 years old, let the lass have a duvet day. — Nat Guest (@unfortunatalie) February 20, 2022

"Light duties". The Queen is still working at 95 and has Covid. Surely she could take a few full days off and no one would fault her for it. Wishing her rest and a speedy recovery. https://t.co/LqcTbkyA47 — Rick Vugteveen (@rickvug) February 20, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, Buckingham Palace said https://t.co/qRAMrvJ7qZ pic.twitter.com/zwWFApyse6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 20, 2022

Palace sources say Covid-19 has swept through the Queen's staff in recent days, with a number of cases diagnosed in workers based at Windsor Castle.

The Queen, 95, is tested daily by her doctors. Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household, is expected to be in charge.

The announcement came just weeks after the Queen reached her historic Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace can confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

The Queen is experiencing mild Covid-19 symptoms. Photo / Getty Images

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The Queen is reportedly triple vaccinated but had been resting since mid-October on doctor's orders after spending a night in hospital.

It's believed she spent time with Charles on February 8, just two days before he tested positive for Covid-19.

Charles has made a full recovery, while his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has since also tested positive.

Boris Johnson tweeted this afternoon: "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."