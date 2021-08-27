Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Lockdown mental health - Why this time is so hard and what to do about it

"We really can't make any progress or any plans and that's very hard on people psychologically," clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We really can't make any progress or any plans and that's very hard on people psychologically," clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By RNZ

Feelings of anxiety and the potential for conflict are among the side-effects of New Zealand's latest coronavirus lockdown, a clinical psychologist says.

Karen Nimmo said as we enter day 10 of the lockdown there is already a sense that it is dragging on and yet people don't feel they're able to be productive.

"This lockdown is particularly hard on people because it's midwinter and it's not new so the novelty factor's been particularly stripped out of it ... and the other thing with this lockdown is we've got that uncertainty with Delta, so the watching, the waiting, getting the daily updates," Nimmo said.

"So we really can't make any progress or any plans and that's very hard on people psychologically."

She said people thrived on novelty (such as last year's initiative of putting teddy bears in windows) and stimulation, but now there seems to be a lot of complaints of "brain fog" as people face the same old thing.

It was common to be feeling foggy and flat and if people were also having trouble sleeping that was "a fallout from stress".

She said it was also common for conflict to arise as people were jammed together in flats or houses and living, working and cooking in the same environment.

"Not everybody lives in a safe warm house with nice food. There's a lot of pressure on people. I think that cocktail is psychologically quite tough."

Know your triggers

She recommends self-awareness and knowing your triggers. Everyone should have one calming strategy such as going for a walk, reading a book or playing games on their phone if they sensed they were reaching boilover point.

They should also try to create some space for themselves to escape a tough environment.

Those on their own need to try to find something special to do for themselves "just to distract".

Families could try to do one thing together. In Nimmo's bubble, they are all adults, so they are writing a thriller, which is fun and takes their minds off the monotony of lockdown.

It is normal for people to feel anxious, niggly and "off your game", Nimmo said. The best strategy is to devise ways to calm down, find some space and create a bit of novelty.

"Just mix it up wherever you can because this could go on for some time yet and we have to find a way through it."

