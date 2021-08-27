Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How to stay entertained this weekend in lockdown

Wondering what to do this weekend in lockdown? We've got you covered. Photo / Getty Images

Wondering what to do this weekend in lockdown? We've got you covered. Photo / Getty Images

As we find ourselves staring down the barrel of a long rainy weekend in lockdown, you may be running out of ways to pass the time.

Rather than falling asleep to the same Netflix show you've been bingeing all week or mindlessly scrolling on your phone, how about trying something new?

From finally reading those bestsellers that have been gathering dust on your bookshelf to getting creative in the kitchen, here's our weekend roundup of lockdown activities to bust the boredom.

What to read

If like me, lockdown has forced you to slow down and take stock of how much screen time you're clocking up, it might be time to reintroduce yourself to your bookshelf.

There's simply no better way to escape the cares of the real world than to curl up on the couch with a stack of good books, a hot drink at hand and plenty of snacks.

If you're really keen, why not join an online book club? They started booming all over the country during last year's lockdown as people rediscovered the joys of reading - now you can too.

Here are some of our top picks to add to your lockdown reading list.

What to watch

If your lockdown watchlist is just the 1pm updates on repeat now that Love Island is finished, you're probably in search of something new to binge.

As entertaining as Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield can be, we're all in search of a little escapism these days. The long-awaited Gossip Girl reboot drops on Neon today and will make for the perfect lockdown nostalgia watch. If you're in the mood for a thriller, Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant is out on Neon today too.

Here's our roundup of what else to watch this weekend.

Have a break from the screen time and pull out the board games this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

What to play

Lockdown is the perfect time to challenge the family or flatmates to a Mario Kart tournament. But if you're sick of video games and need a break from screens, why not dust off the old board games?

Introduce the kids to Settlers of Catan, Trivial Pursuit, or if you're brave enough (that housing market is brutal) Monopoly. But if you fear your bubble won't survive it, why not try the more amicable version - Monopoly Deal.

If you've run out of board games and card games but you're still feeling competitive, why not give Jackbox games a try. You can tune in with your phones to play a range of games from quizzes to drawing competitions - and the best part about this is that friends and family from all over the country can join.

What to make

You've probably cycled through your entire lockdown repertoire of recipes by now. And as the nation waits with bated breath to see whether alert levels will go down, it's worth refreshing your recipe collection just in case.

The flavour of this year's level 4 lockdown isn't banana bread - it's sweet chilli scrolls. Here's how to make them for yourself.

And for dessert, these lemon bars will use up all the fruit on the tree in your backyard and satisfy those sweet-tooth cravings.

Find more lockdown recipe inspiration here.

There's no better time than lockdown for a good pamper sesh. Photo / Getty Images

What to do

If the wet weather keeps you inside and you're missing your daily walk round the block giving people an awkward two-metre berth, you may need to find another way to exercise.

From Zoom pilates classes to Instagram lives to good old YouTube, there are countless ways you can get your fitness fix online.

So chuck on your comfiest active wear, put on some tunes and get stretching. Here are some of the best online workouts to keep you in shape.

And once you've finished your workout, you've earned yourself an at-home pamper session. You may not be able to get your nails done or go to the hairdresser, but there are plenty of goodies you can find at the supermarket, from hair treatments to face masks. You deserve it.