Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How to keep your kids and yourself sane during lockdown

As we find ourselves back in lockdown, parents will be juggling work and kids from home. Photo / Getty Images

Level 4 lockdown. Again. And I don't think it's getting any easier.

Covid fatigue is real at our place. Although we've all been here before and should be old hats at lockdown life, it's still hard – especially as a working parent. I am tired, drained, frustrated; already!

Many parents are feeling the same. Energy is super low and as much as we'd like to use this week as an excuse to kick back and relax, we have jobs and schooling to continue with. So, we push on. Baking pinwheel scones and creating delicious dinners? No, all I can muster up is eggs on toast and porridge. For dinner.

That first lockdown of 2020 feels like an age ago. All that TikTok dancing, Zoom parties, after-work drinks via FaceTime and teddies in windows. Is it just me, or has the novelty has worn off? You know that feeling when you take your kids for a walk around the block but you truly feel like a sloth, forcing yourself to put one foot in front of the other, and wishing you could crawl into a ball on the grassy verge and go to sleep? That's me. All. Day.

The truth is, life is unpredictable. Curve balls come so I'm determined to keep things in perspective and keep my emotions in check.

My mantra this time around isn't "survive'' – it's "thrive". I'm calling for a "thrivival" in our whare! Here's a few ideas to harness this optimism, while still keeping a grasp on reality!

Kids love structure

Routine is really important. Kids love structure and in most cases kindy and school have trained them well to operate within it. Creating a plan for the day helps everyone know what is happening and what the expectations are.

If you are working from home, some sort of schedule can also help ensure that you meet the needs of your kids while also managing your work obligations. My husband and I have planned our days so we can both get work done and also be present for the kids. Because he is in back-to-back Zoom meetings all day, he works 6am-3pm. I do school and home stuff with the kids during this time and work 3-9pm. Later, when the kids are asleep, he gets back into work. We have a few mini breaks all together to go for walks and get outside.

It's a long day and it's tiring, but it's helpful to remember that it's just a season – it won't be like this forever.

Have a blowout

Sometimes structure can feel suffocating and hard to constantly manage. Give yourself a break! If there is a morning or afternoon where you can let loose, go for it. We might manage to be really productive with school work some days, but other days it will be "PJs and TV", complete with popcorn. That's memory-making stuff!

I am trying to inject a little more fun into each day. Last lockdown I really enjoyed our walks and bike rides, hearing the kids chat away about all sorts of topics and ideas. I remember one afternoon when my son engaged me in a 40-minute discussion designing our dream Tesla. (He offered for me to be CEO of his car company, so that's reassuring job security in my older years).

The novelty of lockdowns has well and truly worn off - but there are ways to cope. Photo / Getty Images

I'm drawing on the things that we loved about the last lockdown – so we're going to read books together, complete with funny voices, and play board games over dinner to end the day on a high. The kids will be baking (there's some sequencing, reading and fractions right there!), doing chores and burning off energy with GoNoodle dance workouts (especially hilarious when Dad gets dragged in). It's a "thrivival" after all!

Keep perspective

I know this is tough, and it's easy to crawl into the pits of despair during times of uncertainty – especially if you didn't have a great experience last time. Try to focus on the positive aspects of being in lockdown, even if you can only count one! (More time for Netflix?) Compared to other countries, we have had relative freedom of movement and have enjoyed a pretty good year so far connecting with our friends and family. We will get this under control and we will get back to relative normality again soon!

Keep putting your own face mask on first

Let's be honest – even in the most upbeat "thrivival" households, lockdowns can take a toll on our wellbeing. It's important to recognise that as a parent or caregiver, we really need to focus on our own mental health first, so that we can then care for others.

Keeping our own emotions as regulated as possible will help set the tone in our whare. Calm creates calm. Panic breeds panic. Pause, Hold, Engage is a tool we recommend at Parenting Place to help families find calm when emotions are going wild. Basically, Pause, Hold, Engage is a short phrase you can use to bring your own, or your child's, emotional temperature down. Pause and take 10 deep breaths. Oxygen is fuel for the brain. Hold and notice what you (or your child) are feeling right now. Name it and accept it. And then engage – explore why you or your child are feeling this way and how you can improve things with a solution focus.

If your mental health is in decline and you're struggling to keep your emotional regulation in check, reach out for help. Talk to someone you trust, book a phone consult with your GP, or call a helpline if you need to vent. There is no shame in feeling overwhelmed or anxious, it's powerful and brave to get the help you need.