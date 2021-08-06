Covid-19 coronavirus: Constance Hall cops hate over plans to get vaccinated

Influencer and businesswoman Constance Hall. Photo / Instagram

Constance Hall has said she does not "want" to get the Covid vaccine – but revealed she will get the jab despite this as it is a "sacrifice" for her community.

The mummy blogger shared her plans to be immunised against coronavirus on Instagram and Facebook, writing she feels "morally, socially, emotionally and physically obliged to".

The post saw the businesswoman cop hate from some of her followers, while others applauded her for coming out with a pro-vaccination statement when it was such a divisive issue.

"Do I want the Covid vaccine? Hell no," Constance wrote.

"I didn't want a million shots before going to Africa either nor did I want a tiny camera shoved up my bum at my last colonoscopy or the incision I was given between my vagina and my arse that my daughters head finally poked out of."

Constance argued that "life is full of things I don't want to do" and if she only did the things she felt like doing "I would be in jail or dead by now".

"Funnily enough, when I think about the vaccine I don't think about 'choices' and 'my body' I think about 'responsibilities' and 'other people'," she wrote.

Constance added that she was a "pro vaccine" person who was "getting immunised to reflect my gratitude to the community that looks after me".

"If I can't make a small sacrifice and accept a bit of trepidation and discomfort for the vulnerable people around me, my mum, my mate with cancer, then I'm not comfortable calling myself an empath," she wrote.

Constance's post attracted thousands of comments on Facebook and Instagram, with many praising the influencer for sharing her stance.

"My husband almost didn't make it from Covid," former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok wrote.

"He is young with no pre-existing conditions and he's still struggling with issues eight months later. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy."

"As a dad who's lost a child to a vaccine preventable disease I just wanted to commend you as your voice on this issue (and so many other issues) is so powerful," another wrote on Facebook.

But some attacked Constance for taking a pro-immunisation stance, despite overwhelming medical evidence that coronavirus vaccines are safe and greatly reduce your chances of hospitalisation and death from the virus.

"I'm shocked that you are not pro-choice and disappointed," one person wrote.

Others said they would "unfollow" the influencer and made outlandish claims that she was receiving a "$ incentive" and that "they got to you too".

But the majority of followers supported Constance's messages, with many saying they were shocked by those disagreeing with her post.

"Who would have ever thought that someone saying they're going to get a vaccine because they care about their community and trust science would have people getting all hateful," one person wrote.

"I don't understand some people any more."