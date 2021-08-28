Coromandel cat missing for 14 months found 17km from home

Maggie was actually Jesta, a dearly loved pet who had been missing for 14 months. Photo / Facebook

A Coromandel family lost track of their feline companion 14 months ago after she disappeared without a trace. Now she's been found, a whole 17km away, relaxing at a lodge.

Anglers Lodge Coromandel took to social media to detail the "feel good story" of the cat that started hanging around the place a few weeks ago.

"A few weeks ago, staff members here at Anglers had noticed a stray tabby cat hanging around the lodge. It was getting into our bins at night and with our increased native birdlife we want to protect we knew we had to catch it," they wrote on Facebook.

A cat trap baited with cat food, raw meat and even snapper failed at catching the tabby so, for days, the feline got to hang around the place undisturbed.

Jesta made herself at home at the lodge. Photo / Facebook

"Nearly a week later after its first appearance, the sneaky puss was spotted racing down past the pool area. Aaron who was on duty at the time went out called the cat over, she was a little timid at first but then turned super friendly running and jumping around our ankles! It was clear this wasn't a wild cat," they continued.

"Trying to keep the cat near to find its owner, we gave it a pouch of cat food, which it demolished in no time. The cat continued to follow staff and guests around the lodge that evening. She even got the name 'Maggie' as she trekked behind us and jumped on everything to get attention."

They booked to take her to the vets the following day to check if she had a microchip. Meanwhile, they decided to share the cat's tale on the local community Facebook page, to let people know the cat had been found in Amodeo Bay.

"At 11pm that night we received a message from a local from Coromandel Township that had lost a similar cat to this 14 months ago," the revealed.

"Would you believe that through the power of social media we found Maggie was actually called Jesta who had been missing for over a year and had somehow travelled 17 kms from home. She is happily back to her owners in Coromandel but we will never know what Jesta got up to in this time, but how is that for a happy ending!?"

The story of the wandering feline delighted Facebook users, with some sharing similar tales of adventurous cats.

"Similar effort here at Franz Josef TOP 10 Holiday Park. Reunited a cat with its owners who had left Franz Josef for Christchurch six months earlier. Such a good feeling," one person commented.

"Awesome. Just goes to show, never give up hope," one person replied.

"What a beautiful story and such a beautiful cat. Well done Anglers Lodge," another Facebook user said.