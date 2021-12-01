Cookbook author Chelsea Winter expecting second child with partner Douglas Renall

Chelsea Winter shared she is pregnant with her followers on Facebook. Photo / Chelsea Winter via Facebook

Cookbook author Chelsea Winter has revealed some exciting personal news just in time for the festive season.

Winter shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree and wore a white dress showing off her baby bump.

"Oh baby! Next year is going to be a beautiful, bountiful one for this little household," she announced.

"Douglas [Renall] and I are shimmering with gratitude, it's truly such a blessing. So excited to share this with you all, lovely people."

Her followers congratulated her in the comments and welcomed the news.

In July 2019, Winter and Renall welcomed their first baby, a son they named Sky Leonardo Renall.

"He was born at home as planned, in a hurry to arrive (just 1.5 hours of established labour says my midwife) - a healthy bundle of pure deliciousness," Winter wrote at the time.

"Mama and Papa are kind of bamboozled how they somehow created something so perfect. #mindblown. Sending love to all of you - thank you for your support. (Oh, and I'm doing super well too.)"

Winter went public with her relationship with Renall in 2018.

Douglas Renall has been involved with the wine industry both in New Zealand and France for many years. He has a Bachelor of Wine Science and Viticulture from Hawke's Bay.

He created and edits a wine website and has just published 100 Great New Zealand Wineries.

Winter has penned seven cookbooks, and they have proved incredibly popular. Two of her titles, Supergood (2020) and Eat (2017), were the top-selling books overall in New Zealand on the year of their releases.