Compatico dating service faces more complaints, women say they can’t find men

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Businesswoman Linda Hill (left) is unhappy with Compatico's services, but Compatico's Cindy Mitchner says the business is meeting customers' needs. Photo / Lisa Matson

Businesswoman Linda Hill (left) is unhappy with Compatico's services, but Compatico's Cindy Mitchner says the business is meeting customers' needs. Photo / Lisa Matson

  • Concerns are growing over the number of men on ‘premium, curated matchmaking service’ Compatico after several women said they were going ‘dateless’ despite spending hundreds of dollars.
  • Out of the 13 women paying for Compatico who have spoken to the Herald, only four have been offered a ‘match’ or been on a date.
  • Compatico says the business has filled a “huge need for mature singles” and they are “happy that we’ve got enough men”.
  • A happy male customer says he likes that the service is secure and that members are ‘genuine and real’.

Linda Hill felt something was wrong with Compatico when she and a co-worker still hadn’t been on a single date several months after signing up.

The 58-year-old businesswoman paid $695 for a one-year Gold membership (which now costs $795) and $440 for a photography session, but

Save

