Comedian Maria DeCotis has shared what it's really like being a woman in comedy. Photo / @tedelyheadshots

A comedian has exposed a man’s desperate attempt to get her attention by sending her photos of himself naked and telling her she’s not funny.

The person behind the Instagram handle, Big Kyle, first messaged comedian and actress Maria DeCotis on Valentine’s Day, opening the chat with an image of himself lying on his side with his private parts exposed.

Screenshots of Big Kyle’s messages, shared to Twitter by DeCotis, showed he wasted no time on pleasantries.

“Suck my d*** your not even funny,” his opening message read, followed up by: “Well your not hot either but I’d let you b*** me.” [sic]

The New York comedian shared the messages to give her audience an insight “in case anyone is wondering what being a female comedian is like”.

He had sent her another nude photo followed by a series of slurs, despite DeCotis having not replied at all.

“Your loss b**** coulda had all this … for your eyes only b**** … FYI no one thinks your funny so stop embarrassing yourself trying standup,” some of his messages said.

DeCotis by this point had decided to share his tirade to Twitter, which initially stumped him but didn’t stop him sending more.

“Wtf b****you can’t do that take it down … you can’t post nudity on social media moron … wtf people I know follow your Twitter I can’t risk them seeing this … take it down c***,” he wrote.

He also threatened that her screenshots “better be down by the time I get out of the gym”.

“Be a good girl and do as your told,” Big Kyle demanded. He then told her he had reported her Instagram account and threatened that “this better not go viral”.

Despite continuing to send her offensive content, he was seemingly worried about his naked body being shared online for anyone to see.

“I’ll do anything you tell me to if you answer,” he wrote.

DeCotis’ series of tweets went viral within hours, with thousands of Twitter users condemning Big Kyle’s behaviour.



