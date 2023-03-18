Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Claire Mummery: How to handle food waste after a natural disaster

By Claire Mummery
5 mins to read
Reset's gardening expert Claire Mummery explores options for handling food waste. Photo / Getty

Reset's gardening expert Claire Mummery explores options for handling food waste. Photo / Getty

Gardening expert Claire Mummery breaks down simple ways to dispose of food waste.

One of the greatest outcomes of Cyclone Gabrielle has been the heart-warming presence of community spirit, unity and boundless generosity across Aotearoa.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle