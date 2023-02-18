Claire Mummery: Easy, cheap ways to fertilise your garden from food scraps

Using food scraps as fertiliser is a great way to save money and reduce waste. Here's how our food scraps play an important role in fertilising our garden. Photo / Getty

As we navigate this cycle of extreme inflation and see dramatic price increases in garden fertiliser, it is important we understand the entire value of the plants we grow. If you’re savvy, you can transform them into fertiliser for your home gardens - saving you bags of money.

Let’s first look at our food scraps and explore the important role they can play in fertilising our garden.

How to use food scraps as fertiliser

Bokashi is an anaerobic (no air) composting system that can process all your food scraps including meat, small bones and even paper. The true magic of composting in this way is that the resulting compost you create is like an elixir of life for your soil and plants.

When added as a solid layer into your garden beds, it will literally nourish your plants all season long. It is packed with all the minerals and food that your plants require, as well as beneficial microbes, creating an abundance of crops that will be nutrient-dense - thereby nourishing you and your family over and over. It offers such a beautiful cycle, also known as a circular economy of food waste.

The second by-product of Bokashi composting is a juice that is extracted in the process of fermentation and has many uses in the garden - from feeding the soil and plants, to very effectively deterring pests and disease in a spray. This potent liquid is so strong, it can kill your plants if applied in its neat form.

Dilution rates for this liquid are 1 tablespoon of bokashi juice to 5 litres of water to apply to the soil. For pest and disease control, dilute 1 teaspoon of juice to 5 litres of water.

To combat rampant pest and disease, you can increase the amount of juice by 1ml at a time within your spray mixture until you see results, but I always caution you to pause for one week between sprays to allow the magic to happen.

The only two waste products you can’t add to this system are liquid and fish bones. I avoid fish bones simply because they take a long time to break down in your veg garden and can spike your hands viciously when you go to plant your seedlings. However, if you were to use your bokashi in a deep hole to plant a fruit tree, this is totally acceptable as your hands will never come into contact with these bones.

Bokashi is truly magic for your soil and great for the environment, as it is a cold composting system.

How to use banana skins as fertiliser

The other valuable fertiliser for our garden is our banana skins. Packed with calcium which promotes root growth, along with sulphur and magnesium which helps repel pests. Simply peel your bananas, cut the skins up and put them in a jar covered with water in the fridge. Once the jar is full, leave for 1 week then dilute 1 cup of juice to a watering can full of water. Add this to the soil around your plants and they will love you forever!

Another great use for your banana skins is to put them directly in the soil and plant your melons or cucumbers on top of them and they will reward you with a bumper harvest.

How to use plants as fertiliser

The last savvy tip I recommend is to make use of plants you can grow in your own backyard or in a pot on your balcony.

Comfrey is a wonder plant that has many uses for your soil, garden and body, and it can be planted with your fruit trees or grown in a pot. Comfrey leaves contain nitrogen phosphorous and potassium, so offer an all-round fertiliser for your garden, with all the nutrients it needs for healthy growth, roots and flowering.

Comfrey leaves can simply be added to your soil and used as mulch around your plants. Alternatively, I highly recommend following my recipe below to make a comfrey tea - a tonic that is very smelly but creates astounding results.

To make comfrey tea for your plants:

1. Cut off the leaves about 5cm above soil level. Wear gloves, as the stems are covered in stiff hairs that can irritate the skin.

2. Fill a bucket or barrel with water and add approx 1kg of cut or bruised leaves to every 15 litres of water. You needn’t be too precise.

3. Press the leaves down firmly so they are covered with water and cover the container.

4. After 4-6 weeks, a smelly brown liquid is ready for use. There is no need to dilute.

5. Strain off the sludge at the bottom, and put it on the compost heap.

Good luck with nourishing your garden this summer - I hope these tips save you money and inspire you to keep growing!

Happy gardening

For more gardening advice, visit growinspired.co.nz and discover Claire Mummery’s online gardening course at www.growinspiredacademy.com