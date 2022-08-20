Advertisement

Claire Mummery: Calendula, heartsease and borage - the top three flowers you need to grow in your food garden

Heartsease - sometimes known as wild pansy - grows well alongside everything from cabbages to strawberries. Photo/Supplied

By Claire Mummery

Adding flowers to the vegetable garden can deter pests - and attract beneficial insects. Claire Mummery picks her top three floral companions.

It's easy to grow your own food at home with a little know-how

