Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says King Charles' first Christmas as monarch will be "less buttoned up" than previous years. Photo / AP

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says King Charles' first Christmas as monarch will be "less buttoned up" than previous years. Photo / AP

The royal family is in for a "less formal" festive season, according to one royal expert, as they prepare for their first Christmas without the Queen.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! that King Charles' first Christmas as monarch will be "less buttoned up" than previous years, where family members bowed or curtsied to the Queen.

Bond says the family will still gather at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk but claims their tradition of gathering to watch the monarch's televised Christmas speech won't take place.

"I'm sure he'll record [the speech] a few days before and it's bound to have some reflection on their loss," Bond said.

But instead of the "archaic" ritual of sitting around to watch it, Bond expects King Charles will instead encourage his family to focus on remembering their happy times with the Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be at the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. Photo / AP

It's been reported King Charles invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the royal family's Christmas celebrations this year, however a source told the Daily Mail: "They are unlikely to attend."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be at the celebrations at Sandringham, staying at nearby Anmer Hall.

Other members of the royal family are also expected to join King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, on the traditional walk to the Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.