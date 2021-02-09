Chinese actress Gao Liu shares photos after nose 'dies' from botched plastic surgery

Gao Liu says the botched surgery led to her being hospitalised for two months and contemplating suicide, and cost her $85k in lost work. Photo / Gao Liu, Sina Weibo

A Chinese actress and singer has shared shocking photos after botched cosmetic surgery left the tip of her nose "necrotic" and black.

Gao Liu shared the candid photos to her five million followers on Sina Weibo, a popular social media platform in China.

She said the experience led to her being hospitalised for two months and contemplating suicide, and cost her more than $85,000 in lost work.

Liu underwent the four-hour procedure at a clinic in Guangzhou, in southern China, in October 2020 after a friend recommended the surgeon.

After surgery, Liu began to experience a tingling sensation before the wound became repeatedly infected. Photo / Gao Liu, Sina Weibo

Liu said she thought having the procedure would help her acting work. She said what was intended to be a "micro-adjustment" involving cartilage being grafted on to the tip of her nose went awry.

"I had thought that these four hours [of surgery] would make me more beautiful, but I didn't realise that they would be the beginning of a nightmare," she wrote on Tuesday last week.

She said after having the surgery, she began to experience a tingling sensation before the wound repeatedly became infected.

The star was encouraged to visit the clinic by a friend. Photo / Twitter

"The skin on the tip of my nose … became darker and darker, and my nose became necrotic," she wrote.

Liu said the extent of the damage to her nose means she will have to wait a year before doctors can attempt reconstructive surgery.

After surgery, the wound became infected and required repeated follow-ups. She was then in hospital for 61 days, and said the experience cost her $85,741 (400,000 yuan) in lost work.

The actress wrote that she later discovered the hospital she was treated at "was not qualified to carry out the nose surgery".

Liu says the extent of the damage to her nose means she will have to wait a year before doctors can attempt reconstructive surgery. Photo / Gao Liu, Sina Weibo

Staff from the Guangzhou hospital are currently under investigation, according to a report from Chinese outlet The Paper.

The same hospital was issued five administrative penalties in 2020.