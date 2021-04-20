'CHIMPO': Prince Harry's new job title is Japanese slang for penis

Kate, Prince Harry and Prince William walk side by side following Prince Philip's funeral. Video / The Royal Family Channel

Prince Harry is a CHIMPO.

The title, a shortened form of Chief Impact Officer, might be well known in the business world but it left many others in the West scratching their heads.

But the announcement earlier this year that Harry would soon be a CHIMPO at online coaching firm BetterUp left many in Japan in fits of laughter.

For in Japan, the word CHIMPO is slang for...penis.

Those in the know shared their mirth online, with some suggesting the Duke of Cambridge seek a new title.

I read the #PrinceHarry is now a 'chimpo' (chief impact officer). My Japanese friends are having a good giggle about this since chimpo describes a certain part if the male anatomy in Japanese. Oops. Perhaps he might want to ditch that title... #RoyalFamily — Alice Allan (@alicemeallan) April 15, 2021

Japanese news site Sora News 24 reported reaction from locals on social media, quoting one as saying: "Imagine if he came to Japan and introduced himself as a 'chimpo' to officials? I'd love to see their faces!"

Another joked the moniker has "made junior high school boys happy".

In announcing Harry's role, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said while the prince would not have any direct reports, he would join all-hands meetings and company events.

He said: "It's a meaningful and meaty role."

The app matches people up with life coaches and therapists, a bit like a dating app. Major companies including Google and Facebook use it to support their staff's mental health. The app has been valued at $2.4 billion.

But despite the company's success, Robichaux declined to confirm how much the duke is being paid in his first ever corporate role.

Similar jobs in Silicon Valley companies pay millions of dollars every year, along with bonuses and other perks. Harry's employer also doesn't know what hours he works.

"I'm not worried about hours. I'm worried about contribution and I'm worried about change and positive change."

It's the latest addition to a portfolio of projects for Harry, which includes Netflix shows and a Spotify podcast with wife Meghan Markle.