Children's writer David Walliams on his latest hero, a gorilla

Beloved children's author David Walliams talks to Briar Lawry about his latest hero, a gorilla called Gertrude

Code Name Bananas is your fourth kids' book this year. But where did this particular story idea pop up from?

My parents and grandparents lived through World War II and growing up I heard lots of incredible stories. War is not a natural setting for a funny book but I felt by putting a gorilla at the heart of the story there would be as many laughs as adventures.

World War II has been touched on in Grandpa's Great Escape, but Code Name Bananas is your first story set in that era – specifically, during the Blitz. Was finding a balance between emotional weight, humour and historical realism important for you?

Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of my favourite films growing up - and still is. Set just before World War II, while it isn't in any way historically accurate, it still feels authentic. With that film in mind, I set about trying to write a story that could play fast and loose with historical facts.

Gertrude's name was chosen by the winner of a competition – but before she had a name, was she always going to be a gorilla?

I'd always thought a gorilla should be at the centre of this story, because as much as they are cuddly, they are incredibly powerful too. So, I thought Gertrude could be both a wonderful friend to the heroes and a huge threat to the baddies.

You've been writing for children for more than a decade and have an incredibly devoted following. What did you expect your reading audience to be like – and how has it differed from what you'd imagined?

It's a delight when you meet the children who actually read your books. I don't think there's any such thing as a typical reader – it might be an 8-year-old who's read all the Harry Potter books or a 12-year-old who's never read a book before. Kids all have different things they find funny, scary and exciting, so all you can do is try to write what you think is funny, scary and exciting and hope that they come on the journey with you.

Over the course of your career, you've worn many different creative hats. What is it about the writing-for-kids hat that keeps you sitting down to craft another story?

As much as I love making television programmes, I feel books are more long-lasting. A good book can live forever. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, written more than 50 years ago, still feels incredibly fresh. As I get older, I think more and more about leaving something positive behind and I hope my books will still be enjoyed long after I'm gone.

Back when you dreamed up The Boy in the Dress, considering your background in TV and film, what made you decide "this needs to be a book", rather than a script?

I felt that because it was a story about a child, I needed to tell the story directly to children. There was a powerful message here about celebrating difference and writing a book seemed like the most direct way to get this across.

Regular readers are familiar with the recurring Raj. Are there any other characters you'd like to revisit and give more page-time to in a future book?

I think of Raj like Q in the James Bond movies. You always look forward to seeing him but if the whole story was based around him you might get a little bit bored with him! I love the villains in my books, like Burt in Ratburger, however, given what happens at the end, I'm not quite sure how I'd bring him back!

How does it feel to know what a massive impact your stories have on kids across the world, especially in a time when escaping into a good book is more important than ever?

It's a huge pleasure to know that there are so many readers around the world. And with so many of us unable to see our friends and family, a good book is a great escape. I was really pleased that the lockdown did not prevent me from writing, printing and getting books into the hands of readers.

Code Name Bananas, by David Walliams (HarperCollins, $25)