A dog owner is warning fellow pet owners about the dangers of chew toys after her puppy had to undergo nearly $10k worth of surgery. File photo / Getty Images, Kmart
A New Zealand woman is warning dog owners about the dangers of chew toys after her family spent close to $10,000 on multiple surgeries for their 2-year-old husky when parts of a toy became lodged in the dog’s intestines.
Lynette Gouws told the Herald the toy - an Anko brand chew ring retailing at $6 - was purchased in September from Kmart, and she initially thought it was ok as it was “quite heavy and strong and I couldn’t easily bend it”.
When the pup started becoming ill, the family noticed the toy had disappeared.
“We noticed it in the house a few times, and then not again. It disappeared. [It] must have been hidden somewhere outside, and she bit it into pieces obviously and swallowed them.”
The husky had an ultrasound and endoscopy done on Sunday to retrieve three large pieces of the toy. Two days later, she went back to the vet, had another ultrasound done, and had small intestine surgery.
“A rubber piece was removed and there was no further damage. She was lucky,” Gouws said.
Gouws said the family did supervise their pup, but admitted there were times when they had to leave her alone at home.
“This toy managed to slip outside and without our knowledge was chewed on and swallowed. We clean the backyard daily and make sure it’s safe for doggo and check if she’s done any damages as they do bite, dig and destroy.”
“I want to remind dog owners to think twice before buying a toy for their dogs, as it’s heartbreaking to see them suffer because us, the owners, have bought them a toy, let them chew and swallow pieces,” she told the Herald.
“And definitely more heartbreaking if you have to say goodbye to them because of bad toy purchases. If dog toys can be recalled, a few hundred dogs’ lives can be saved, and less sad owners will be pacing the hallways of a veterinary clinic.”
The family declined to share pictures of their canine with the Herald but posted the photo of the toy on social media.
Kmart did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.
Sally Cory, New Zealand Veterinary Association’s head of veterinary services, companion animals, said the main message owners needed to know when purchasing dog toys was to choose good quality, appropriate ones at low risk of falling apart.
“Unsafe dog toys can pose a range of hazards to pets, and the issues often stem from several factors,” she said.
“Toys with small parts, like squeakers or detachable pieces, can be easily swallowed, causing choking or intestinal blockages. Toys made from low-quality materials, or weak stitching, may not withstand vigorous chewing, especially from strong chewers.”
She also noted that when toys break apart, they can create sharp edges or fragments that dogs might ingest or injure themselves on. Stuffing from soft toys could also potentially cause intestinal obstructions if swallowed.
“While rope toys are popular, they can fray and unravel leading to ingestion of long strings that can cause blockages in the digestive tract, a condition that may require surgical intervention.
“Toys that are too small for a dog’s mouth can become lodged in the throat or swallowed whole, especially for larger dogs. It’s crucial to match toy size to the dog’s size and chewing strength.”
Owners should opt for high-quality toys and avoid those with small parts or easily detachable pieces.
“Choose toys labelled as ‘indestructible’ or ‘durable’ for strong chewers but always supervise play. Select toys that match your dog’s size and chewing style, regularly inspect toys for signs of wear and tear and replace them as necessary.”