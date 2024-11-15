“A rubber piece was removed and there was no further damage. She was lucky,” Gouws said.

Gouws said the family did supervise their pup, but admitted there were times when they had to leave her alone at home.

“This toy managed to slip outside and without our knowledge was chewed on and swallowed. We clean the backyard daily and make sure it’s safe for doggo and check if she’s done any damages as they do bite, dig and destroy.”

This week had been “extremely stressful” for the family, with little sleep and monitoring of the young pup 24 hours a day.

“Also, to see her suffer like that has made us feel really sad and upset, and also guilty for giving her this toy.”

After sharing her family’s stressful experience on social media, Gouws said she wanted to warn dog owners against all toys being sold, not only the one she posted.

“I have lost trust in them all, even if they are $1000 each and recommended by vets. We have almost lost our baby because of a toy,” she told the Herald.

“My focus isn’t on this one specific toy or to nail down Kmart, but to send a warning to everyone and a reminder that all these toys are bad.

“We do buy expensive toys too at Animates, but they are now in the bin too.”

A chew toy has left a family with nearly $10k in vet bills after their young husky had parts of the broken toy lodged in its intestine. Photo / Kmart

The family did have pet insurance, but Gouws said it had a maximum claim limit so not all of the costs were reimbursed.

“They also only pay ingestion once a year, so any pet owner who has this happening to their pet a second time in a year, would have to carry this huge vet bill.”

Gouws said she believed many dog toys were “misleading,” and she was frustrated with what she felt was a lack of safety regulations for pet toys.

She said she strongly felt that all toys needed to be approved by a safety regulator and then marketed and sold.

“I want to remind dog owners to think twice before buying a toy for their dogs, as it’s heartbreaking to see them suffer because us, the owners, have bought them a toy, let them chew and swallow pieces,” she told the Herald.

“And definitely more heartbreaking if you have to say goodbye to them because of bad toy purchases. If dog toys can be recalled, a few hundred dogs’ lives can be saved, and less sad owners will be pacing the hallways of a veterinary clinic.”

The family declined to share pictures of their canine with the Herald but posted the photo of the toy on social media.

Kmart did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.

Sally Cory, New Zealand Veterinary Association’s head of veterinary services, companion animals, said the main message owners needed to know when purchasing dog toys was to choose good quality, appropriate ones at low risk of falling apart.

“Unsafe dog toys can pose a range of hazards to pets, and the issues often stem from several factors,” she said.

“Toys with small parts, like squeakers or detachable pieces, can be easily swallowed, causing choking or intestinal blockages. Toys made from low-quality materials, or weak stitching, may not withstand vigorous chewing, especially from strong chewers.”

She also noted that when toys break apart, they can create sharp edges or fragments that dogs might ingest or injure themselves on. Stuffing from soft toys could also potentially cause intestinal obstructions if swallowed.

“While rope toys are popular, they can fray and unravel leading to ingestion of long strings that can cause blockages in the digestive tract, a condition that may require surgical intervention.

“Toys that are too small for a dog’s mouth can become lodged in the throat or swallowed whole, especially for larger dogs. It’s crucial to match toy size to the dog’s size and chewing strength.”

Owners should opt for high-quality toys and avoid those with small parts or easily detachable pieces.

“Choose toys labelled as ‘indestructible’ or ‘durable’ for strong chewers but always supervise play. Select toys that match your dog’s size and chewing style, regularly inspect toys for signs of wear and tear and replace them as necessary.”

Cory also recommended monitoring dog toys for safety and ensuring they are suitable for the dog’s specific needs, which can minimise risk.

It’s not the first time dog toys have come under fire from worried pet owners.

In 2019, Australian vets urged people to throw away a toy after two dogs had to have emergency surgery to remove broken pieces from their stomachs in Brisbane.

“Both required major abdominal surgery to remove the obstruction. In both cases, it was a $5 Kmart dog chew toy,” the post from Wilston Vet explained.

“Warn everyone out there. They are brittle, and somehow break, and dogs think it’s a good idea to swallow them.”

That same year, a Christchurch woman warned others about the dangers of a $5 Kmart pet toy after it almost killed her dog.

At the time, a Kmart spokesperson told the Herald that the safety of their customers and pets was its number one priority.

“We want all members of the family; including our furry friends, to have a safe and positive experience when using our products at home.

“This is why we encourage customers to carefully read through all product care labels, to ensure they are selecting toys that reflect their pet’s size and play style.

“We urge anyone who has any concerns or enquiries, to please contact Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125.”

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.