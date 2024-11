Try something a bit different on the BBQ this summer with these tasty rye bread sandos. Video / Fresh Media

This quick and easy melt is totally moreish.

Combining the umami flavours of meat patties, cheese, onions and mushrooms with tangy rye bread delivers a luscious and filling sandwich. If you aren’t in the mood for barbecuing, then this recipe works just as well cooked in a heavy fry pan.

Beef and mushroom toasted sandwich with cheese

Serves 4

Ingredients