Preparations are well underway for the coronation of King Charles III. Video / AP

King Charles has made a final call on which royals will be permitted to join the post-coronation Buckingham Palace balcony appearance next month – and it’s bad news for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The full 15-person list of family members invited to gather on May 6 to watch the flypast over the palace after the Westminster Abbey ceremony has been revealed by the Mirror, and it strictly includes working royals only, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Only working royals are allowed to stand on the balcony and watch the flypast, which means Harry and Meghan are not welcome. Photo / AP

As such, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be included – should they even choose to attend.

Their invitations were confirmed weeks ago but they’ve yet to make clear whether they’ll accept.

The newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be joined on the balcony by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children.

Also there will be Prince Edward and Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra; and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

In June 2018 a wider assortment of royals watched the Trooping the Colour flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

As per Charles’ balcony policy, Prince Andrew will also be excluded from the traditional family gathering.

The royal appearance will follow the traditional Westminster Abbey coronation ceremony, after which Charles and Camilla will travel in a gold state coach back to Buckingham Palace in a procession.

Events for the coronation will kick off on May 6 and continue over Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8, which has been declared a bank holiday in Britain.