TikTok and OnlyFans star Anna Paul has had her Perth event cancelled, with police called in to disperse the crowd. Photo / Anna Paul

A popular TikTok and OnlyFans star has had her Perth event shut down by police due to crowd chaos.

Anna Paul, 23, has been touring Australia as part of her collaboration with activewear brand STAX.

But during the fan meet-and-greet event at Perth's Hay Street Mall on Sunday chaos erupted, with a massive crowd of teenagers flocking to see the star.

Organisers expected 200-300 people to attend, but a significantly larger crowd showed up.

Police said they were forced to act after tensions began to boil over among the crowd and queue jumping led to several people collapsing and needing medical assistance.

Footage posted to TikTok show the fans waiting outside chanting. Police can be seen trying to disperse them.

"Due to the size of the crowd and lack of appropriate security and other event planning in place to cope with the larger than expected crowd, and in consultation with the store management, the event was closed down and police commenced dispersing the crowd from the area," a police spokesman said.

Fans were seen lining up for the event at 8am.

One person claimed fans had camped overnight to meet the star.

"I got there at 2am and got to see her but only for a split second and barely could say anything but still very grateful. So sad it got cancelled," one said.

The Queenslander, who has over five million TikTok fans and two million on Instagram, posted to social media apologising for the event being cancelled and saying she'd tried to work with police to control it.

"Due to safety, the West Australian Police had to shut down the Perth meet and greet early," she wrote.

"It became a huge safety hazard."

"Thank you for being amazing," she wrote.

"I am so so sorry. We tried our best to work with the police but it got too much."

"Your safety is our #1 concern always. I love you."

The event was expected to run from 12pm-4pm.

TikTok and OnlyFans star Anna Paul released a collection with STAX. Photo / Anna Paul

Anna blew up on the social media platform after fans watched her blossom from a "broke" young woman into a hugely successful content creator.

She recently collaborated with activewear brand "STAX" and created a limited-edition collection, which went on presale at 7am on Friday morning.

The collection contains leggings, active bras, hats, socks, skirts and dresses.