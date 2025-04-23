The Mt Albert pie shop said the treats contained zero cat, and no felines were harmed in the making of the pies.

Cat activist Anne Batley-Burton is appalled a dog food would use a feline hook, describing it as tasteless. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Batley-Burton, cat activist and former real housewife of Auckland, told the Herald the marketing promoted the idea that “cats are for eating”.

It was “terrible, and it’s disgusting, this is the last thing we need when we’ve got enough problems for the poor cats”.

Batley-Burton said the idea was “very tasteless, we already have issues where cats are being used as bait for dog fighting”.

Batley-Burton said she would be boycotting the pie shop.

The owner of Muzza’s Pies, John Williams, told the Herald he knew the “fun” idea was potentially going to stir up some controversy.

“I knew it was a little ballsy... just a little bit of fun and tongue-in-cheek.”

The owner said the idea first came up when they began recognising how often customers snuck bites of their pies to their pups.

Williams said: “We’ve always been about bringing people together over great pies, and we’ve seen firsthand how much our customers love sharing a treat with their dogs.

“So we wanted to create something special just for them while also giving back to dogs in need.

“And let’s be honest, the idea of replicating cat flavours in a pie for dogs gave us a good laugh – we just had to do it!”

Williams said 10% of every dog pie sale will be donated to Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming.

The owner said that when developing the idea, they used the help of AI with a few adjustments to create the ideal recipe for dogs.

The new dog pies will be sold from a miniature dog-sized replica of the bakery, set up right outside the shop.

Muzza’s Pies, now run by John Williams’ son, John, is known on social media for offering favourites like steak and cheese, Mexicani, and chicken and apricot, alongside this new canine-friendly option.

The new pies will be sold from a miniature dog-sized replica of the bakery, set up right outside the shop. Photo / Muzza's Pies

What is Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming?

Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming is a New Zealand-based dog welfare organisation dedicated to improving the lives of neglected, abused, and abandoned dogs.

Partnering with the SPCA, Auckland Council, and other rescue groups, Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming provides hands-on intervention, support for dog owners, and rehoming for dogs who can’t stay in their homes.

The organisation also tackles broader issues through community outreach, promoting responsible pet ownership and long-term change.