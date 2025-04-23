Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

‘Cat-flavoured’ dog pies? Muzza’s unleashes controversial new menu item

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Muzza’s Pies, a Mt Albert pie shop, is shaking up the menu with a playful new addition that’s got tails wagging – “Cat Flavoured Dog Pies”. Video / Muzza's Pies
  • Muzza’s Pies in Auckland has launched “cat-flavoured” dog pies, using rabbit and fish.
  • Cat activist Anne Batley-Burton criticised the pies, saying they promote the idea that “cats are for eating”.
  • A percentage of sales will be donated to Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming to support canine welfare.

“Cat-flavoured” pies for dogs have been unleashed by a TikTok-famous pie shop in Auckland.

But one cat activist has deemed the idea “absolutely disgusting”.

Muzza’s Pies said that since they released their new controversial flavour for four-legged foodies, it has already got tails wagging.

The “gourmet pies are crafted with a unique blend of rabbit and fish to mimic the tempting taste of a forbidden treat”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Mt Albert pie shop said the treats contained zero cat, and no felines were harmed in the making of the pies.

Cat activist Anne Batley-Burton is appalled a dog food would use a feline hook, describing it as tasteless. Photo / Michael Craig
Cat activist Anne Batley-Burton is appalled a dog food would use a feline hook, describing it as tasteless. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Batley-Burton, cat activist and former real housewife of Auckland, told the Herald the marketing promoted the idea that “cats are for eating”.

It was “terrible, and it’s disgusting, this is the last thing we need when we’ve got enough problems for the poor cats”.

Batley-Burton said the idea was “very tasteless, we already have issues where cats are being used as bait for dog fighting”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Batley-Burton said she would be boycotting the pie shop.

The owner of Muzza’s Pies, John Williams, told the Herald he knew the “fun” idea was potentially going to stir up some controversy.

“I knew it was a little ballsy... just a little bit of fun and tongue-in-cheek.”

The owner said the idea first came up when they began recognising how often customers snuck bites of their pies to their pups.

Muzza’s Pies, a beloved Mt Albert pie shop, is shaking up the menu with a new menu item that’s got tails wagging – ‘Cat Flavoured Dog Pies’. Photo / Muzza's Pies
Muzza’s Pies, a beloved Mt Albert pie shop, is shaking up the menu with a new menu item that’s got tails wagging – ‘Cat Flavoured Dog Pies’. Photo / Muzza's Pies

Williams said: “We’ve always been about bringing people together over great pies, and we’ve seen firsthand how much our customers love sharing a treat with their dogs.

“So we wanted to create something special just for them while also giving back to dogs in need.

“And let’s be honest, the idea of replicating cat flavours in a pie for dogs gave us a good laugh – we just had to do it!”

Williams said 10% of every dog pie sale will be donated to Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming.

The owner said that when developing the idea, they used the help of AI with a few adjustments to create the ideal recipe for dogs.

The new dog pies will be sold from a miniature dog-sized replica of the bakery, set up right outside the shop.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Muzza’s Pies, now run by John Williams’ son, John, is known on social media for offering favourites like steak and cheese, Mexicani, and chicken and apricot, alongside this new canine-friendly option.

The new pies will be sold from a miniature dog-sized replica of the bakery, set up right outside the shop. Photo / Muzza's Pies
The new pies will be sold from a miniature dog-sized replica of the bakery, set up right outside the shop. Photo / Muzza's Pies

What is Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming?

Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming is a New Zealand-based dog welfare organisation dedicated to improving the lives of neglected, abused, and abandoned dogs.

Partnering with the SPCA, Auckland Council, and other rescue groups, Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming provides hands-on intervention, support for dog owners, and rehoming for dogs who can’t stay in their homes.

The organisation also tackles broader issues through community outreach, promoting responsible pet ownership and long-term change.

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle