Muzza’s Pies, now run by John Williams’ son, John, is known on social media for offering favourites like steak and cheese, Mexicani, and chicken and apricot, alongside this new canine-friendly option.
What is Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming?
Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming is a New Zealand-based dog welfare organisation dedicated to improving the lives of neglected, abused, and abandoned dogs.
Partnering with the SPCA, Auckland Council, and other rescue groups, Chained Dog Rehabilitation and Rehoming provides hands-on intervention, support for dog owners, and rehoming for dogs who can’t stay in their homes.
The organisation also tackles broader issues through community outreach, promoting responsible pet ownership and long-term change.