Lifestyle

Carly Wijs on Boy: The true-life story of a gender switch gone horribly wrong

Joanna Wane
By
11 mins to read
Dutch playwright Carly Wijs, centre, with the two men at the heart of her play "Boy": David Reimer, left, who was raised as a girl after a medical accident, and controversial New Zealand sexologist John Money, who recommended his sex change. Photo / Getty Images, Melvin Simons

What makes someone a “boy”? Dutch writer Carly Wijs talks to Joanna Wane about the heartbreaking true story behind her play at the Auckland Arts Festival this month — and its bizarre New Zealand connection.

