

The debate over trans rights and women's spaces - the voices turning up the volume

22 minutes to read
David Fisher

David Fisher



ANALYSIS

When Whitianga’s Terri Lipanovic heard Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull was heading to Australia, she asked the outspoken activist to tack New Zealand on to the tour.

For Lipanovic and other female veterans who fought for gay

Feeding fear