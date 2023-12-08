Voyager 2023 media awards
Caring for native NZ birds: Inside NZ’s largest wild bird hospital

Joanna Wane
By
8 mins to read
BirdCare Aotearoa's clinical manager Lynn Lewis-Beron assesses the condition of an injured heron. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Writer Joanna Wane and photographer Jason Oxenham go behind the scenes at BirdCare Aotearoa, New Zealand’s largest wild bird hospital and rescue centre, which is facing tough times in 2023.

Nestled in native bush, it’s

