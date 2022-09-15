BirdCare Aotearoa appeals for help as number of sick birds soars

Ruru (morepork) in care at BirdCare Aotearoa. Photo: BirdCare Aotearoa

New Zealand’s largest wildlife hospital and rehabilitation centre is appealing for public support as they prepare for an influx of baby birds.

BirdCare Aotearoa is a registered charity dedicated to caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild birds with over 6,000 birds a year delivered to their centre in Green Bay, Auckland.

With only a small team of permanent paid staff, admissions have been steadily increasing each year, with 2021 their busiest on record with 6,710 birds representing 175 different species admitted.

Staff are expecting this year to see even higher numbers.

“Barely two weeks into spring, we’ve already admitted over 150 ducklings as well as a few other chicks including an orphaned pūkeko and a tiny ōi (grey-faced petrel),” says General Manager, Dr Lynn Miller.

The charity receives no substantial and ongoing government funding.

“The bulk of our financial support comes through the front door – donations from very kind and generous people in the community who have rescued birds, supplemented by community grants,” says Fundraising and Development Coordinator, Bianka Atlas.

“We’re in the wake of a particularly challenging couple of years and are feeling the pinch. As admissions increase every year, we’re at a point where we really need a source of reliable, ongoing funding – whether that’s the government, corporate sector, or both.”

The charity is looking to raise $15,000 via a Givealittle campaign to help cover food, essential medication and housing for the 2,500+ baby birds they expect to care for this spring and summer and to help support the small team providing round-the-clock care for patients.

A small donation can make a huge difference to a charity like ours – and to a bird’s life.” Atlas says.

The organisation is also hoping the campaign will get their name in front of businesses and philanthropists who will provide sponsorship for ongoing operating costs.

“This crowd funding campaign is an amazing opportunity for us not only to raise much-needed funds for what’s immediately ahead of us – the extremely busy baby bird season – but also to grow our giving community and secure sustainable long-term funding.”



