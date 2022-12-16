Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Canvas critics Greg Bruce and Zanna Gillespie pick their best movies and TV of the year

By
6 mins to read
The Worst Person in the World.

The Worst Person in the World.

SHE SAW

The Bear

At the time of watching, The Bear was the only thing I cared about. I was so invested in the wellbeing of Carmen “Carmy” Berzetto that I ceased to be interested

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle