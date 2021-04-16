Bunnings customer's hilarious carpark mistake

While it looked like this driver had made a perfect park, on closer inspection they have actually made a very obvious mistake. Photo / Twitter

We've all witnessed some pretty bad parking in our time – to people illegally using disabled spaces, disregarding the lines on marked-out spots or parking on a nature strip.

But one Bunnings customer in Australia at has taken the cake – and copped a roasting after being spotted by another shopper.

At first glance it looks like the customer had parked perfectly, as the car was straight and in what looked like a free spot.

But upon closer inspection it's clear the driver was in fact parked in one of the carpark's laneways.

"Parking is now OK anywhere you want. Even the thoroughfare," @buttersthats_me tweeted.

It's not the first Bunnings carpark mishap to gain attention — last year a motorbike rider was labelled "ignorant" for parking in a hatched area between two disabled spots.

In a post shared in the Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame Facebook group, one man wrote how he had busted the motorcyclist parking there at a Bunnings in the Geelong region.

"He explained to me that motor bikes can park anywhere, even on foot paths. Besides there is no sign saying NO BIKE PARKING," the man captioned the post.

"I tried to explain to him how ignorant he was, but it fell on deaf ears."

The motorbike had parked on a hatched area next to two car spots reserved for disabled permit holders. Photo / Facebook

The post soon got dozens of comments from people who blasted the motorcyclist's decision to park in the space that had been reserved so disabled people using the adjoining spaces can enter and exit their car safely.

"The motorbike can't park wherever they want," one person wrote. "They just think they own the roads and the rules and they don't have common sense."

But others disagreed with the harsh assessment, pointing out that rules for where motorcyclists can park weren't always clear.

"My daughter recently obtained her learners licence. In no part anywhere in the written test is any mention of the hatched area being linked with the (disabled carpark) beside it," one person commented.