Bullying complaint against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, revealed

Days before Prince Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey the couple have called new bullying claims by royal aides a "calculated smear campaign".

British newspaper, The Times have revealed Meghan faced a bullying complaint made by one of her closest advisers during her time at Kensington Palace.

Royal sources approached The Times as they felt "only a partial version had emerged of Meghan's two years as a working member of the royal family" and sources wanted to tell their side.

The sources mentioned their concerns regarding how matters such as bullying are handled by the palace.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Harpo Productions via AP

The complaint claims Meghan "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member" The Times reports.

The couple who now live in California have accused royal aides of a "calculated smear campaign".

"Let's just call this what it is - a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the spokesperson said.

"We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.

"It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The complaint was made back in October 2018 by Harry and Meghan's communications secretary at the time, Jason Knauf, who sent an email to the then-private secretary to Prince William, Simon Case, regarding "serious claims".

It's believed the complaint was made in an effort to get the palace to protect staff who Knauf claims were under pressure from Meghan.

Sources told The Times Harry asked Knauf not to pursue the complaint.

However, Knauf sent the complaint after discussing the issues with human resources chief Samantha Carruthers.

"I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two [personal assistants] out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," he wrote in email.

The Times used letters to protect the identity of royal staff.

"The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

The Times understand the complain did not progress.

In his email Knauf said Carruthers "agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious". He added: "I remain concerned that nothing will be done."

Sources say they were concerned that nothing was done at the time to look into the complaint lodged and since then nothing has been done to protect staff against bullying by a member of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's lawyer told The Times that this newspaper is "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" before the interview which is to air next week.

However, it is understood by The Times that the palace is highly concerned that the allegations have emerged.

The sources have revealed a "febrile atmosphere within Kensington Palace,"

Harry and Meghan lived at Kensington Palace alongside Kate and William after their wedding until they moved to the United States.

It is said, royal staff would on often come to tears; one aide, anticipating a confrontation with Meghan, told a colleague: "I can't stop shaking."

Two senior staff members claimed they were bullied by the duchess.

While another former employee told The Times they were personally "humiliated" by her and claimed that two members of staff had been bullied.

Harry and Meghan, William and Kate, with Prince Charles, front, as the family members leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in 2020. Photo / AP

Another source said it felt "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying".

The duchess denies bullying and her lawyers stated that one individual left after findings of misconduct.

However, The Times were not able to support that claim.

Knauf, once worked for former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, left Kensington Palace shortly after.

However he remains in the royal circle running Prince William's charitable foundation.