Buckingham Palace launches a military-style operation to get Queen Elizabeth to the Epsom Derby. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace launches a military-style operation to get Queen Elizabeth to the Epsom Derby. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace aides have launched a "major military-style operation" to get the Queen to the Epsom Derby to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The 96-year-old monarch is celebrating 70 years of service this year and aides are planning to give her "every single chance of attending [the races] in complete comfort".

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "The Queen will be doing everything she can to be there to watch the derby in person.

"She had dedicated much of her life to horse racing and her passion for the sport, the animals and the people around it runs incredibly deep.

"Every effort is being made so Her Majesty has every single chance of attending in complete comfort as there will be so many people who want to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with her and wish her well."

Plans are being made for her car to be driven as close as possible to the main doors at the racecourse, to ensure the Queen will not have to walk very far to get to the Royal Box.

Forty retired and current jockeys, dressed in the Queen's famous purple and gold silks, will greet her on arrival.

And, to mark the occasion, the Queen's Stand at Epsom will be permanently renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stand.

Meanwhile, a new photograph of the monarch has been released to mark her birthday on Thursday, April 21.

A stunning portrait of the Queen standing with two of her ponies was released ahead of her 96th birthday. Photo / Buckingham Palace

The royal is pictured next to two of her beloved fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The image was shared on the Royal Family's social media pages on the eve of her birthday with the caption: "Ahead of The Queen's 96th Birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse have released a new photograph of Her Majesty.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

"Happy Birthday Your Majesty!"

The Queen is expected to be visited by family and friends at Sandringham, her Norfolk estate, throughout the day.