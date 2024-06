The Hits host Matty McLean came across Lauren’s plight on Instagram and, along with his co-host PJ Harding, decided to give her a helping hand.

She went on to explain her sister’s dress was an off-the-shoulder style with ruching down the front, a slit and a medium-length train, in hopes the radio hosts would be able to find someone with a similar dress who could lend it to her.

“She’s open to different styles at this point, she’s running out of options pretty quickly!” she said.

McLean and Harding then put the call out on social media to listeners, several of whom called in to describe their own dresses and share the stories behind them.

The Hits Canterbury host Connor Kitto delivered the dress to the airport. Photo / The Hits

Even Air New Zealand got on board, promising to help transport the dress around the country if need be because the wedding was set to take place on Thursday morning.

It wasn’t long before they were “inundated” with dress options from former brides nationwide, Harding revealed.

Before long, Emma, of Christchurch, offered to lend Lauren her dress — and The Hits Canterbury host Connor Kitto put his hand up to pick up the gown and take it to the airport for a flight to Nelson.

Kitto dropped the gown off at the Air New Zealand cargo desk in Christchurch, and staff confirmed it would be on a flight that evening.

Lauren herself then called in, telling the radio hosts that “it’s been a very stressful day”.

But, when asked how she felt when she saw Emma’s dress, she said, “I love it.”

The bride-to-be went on, “I’m so happy and I just feel so overwhelmed, just really pleased that she was able to do that.”

Lauren said Emma had been “very kind” and she “absolutely” would have done the same for her if their positions had been reversed.

“Thank you so much!”