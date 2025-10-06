As a GP, Annie Si is well aware of the statistic: one in nine New Zealand women will get breast cancer.
But it wasn’t until 2021 that the reality hit home, when close friend and colleague Heidi MacRae, with whom she founded her North Shore practice, was diagnosed with triplenegative breast cancer.
“It’s very close to home when it’s someone close to you,” Si tells the Herald.
Her friend’s diagnosis made her more vigilant about her own breast health. Shortly before MacRae’s death in November 2022, Si says, “I noticed a different sensation or different pain on my right breast and reached out to get an earlier scan.”
Si was 49 at the time and eligible for funded mammograms every two years – however, it had been just 10 months since her last scan.
In between mammograms, if women feel something is different in terms of their own breasts – skin or nipple changes, for example – they should get examined or get an opinion from a health professional as to whether they should have an earlier screening, Si says.
“We’re very busy and often we don’t think about symptoms or checking our breasts.
“Maybe if I didn’t experience that personal tragedy of losing Heidi, I may not have even taken note and taken action as quickly as I have.”