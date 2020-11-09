Bread lamps and vulva colouring books: Weirdest gifts from the Goop gift guide

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has become a global lifestyle brand. Photo / Getty Images

Since its launch as a humble newsletter in 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop has grown into a global lifestyle brand.

From the infamous This Smells Like My Vagina candle to vitamin supplements named Why Am I So Effing Tired, her products have caused a stir in the wellness world.

Britain's National Health Service chief executive Simon Stevens called Paltrow's Netflix series The Goop Lab "a considerable health risk" and accused it of spreading misinformation by promoting alternative treatments for conditions like mental health.

Goop's head of editorial content Elise Loehnen told Vogue, "We typically straddle the world of evidence and science-backed claims and that which cannot yet be explained."

Controversy aside, Goop is undeniably the place to look for unique Christmas gifts - here's 10 of the most weird and wonderful ones to surprise your loved ones with this holiday season.

1. Tsuchiya Kaban Watermelon Bag, price on request

The handcrafted leather watermelon bag. Photo / Goop.com

Finally, the perfect way to carry your watermelons around.

2. Batard Bread Lamp, $316

The Batard bread lamp. Photo / Goop.com

A monument to the countless loaves of bread we baked during lockdown.

3. Nunchi Jello Cakes, from $141 each

The Nunchi Jello cakes. Photo / Goop.com

The perfect Christmas dessert.

4. Post-structuralist Vulva Colouring Book, $22

The Post-structuralist Vulva Colouring Book. Photo / Goop.com

The perfect present if you're buying for your nana in this year's gift exchange?

5. PlantWave, $441

The PlantWave. Photo / Goop.com

This nifty device attaches to your plant and composes music for you via electrical currents - now your plants can talk back to you.

6. Lordship Title Pack, from $73

The Lordship title pack. Photo / Goop.com

Always wanted a title? Now you can own your own plot of land in Scotland, with a certificate to prove it.

7. Elizabeth Paige Smith, Pyramid Commode, $51,702

The Pyramid Commode. Photo / Goop.com

Kanye West is a big fan of the furniture designer who made this dresser.

8. Single Needle Hand Poke Tattoo Kit, $52

The Single Needle Hand Poke Tattoo kit. Photo / Goop.com

One for the family member with the lowest pain tolerance - apparently it heals quicker than a machine tattoo.

9. Retrofitted electric VW Bug, $184,952

The Retrofitted electriv VW Bug. Photo / Goop.com

Look cool and protect the planet at the same time.

10. Custom Concrete Self-heating Bathtub, $147,634

Yes, this bath costs more than most of us make in a year - but you can't put a price on relaxation.