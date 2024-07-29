The term describes the placement of blush inspired by the ruddy faces of teenage boys, or men in general post-exercise. This natural redness or pinkish hue in the cheeks tends to be associated with good health, vitality and a youthful appearance.

With this natural flush distributed evenly across the cheeks, skin appears smooth and well-hydrated. Colour in the cheeks is noticeable, but not intense, borne from time spent outdoors doing physical activity, increasing blood flow to the surface of the skin.

When I tell you that the poster boys for this particular blush application are Princes William and Harry circa 2000, you should know exactly the vibe we’re going for here. The key is applying your blush to mirror the way your face naturally flushes when the blood gets pumping, specifically beneath the cheekbones, on the lower part of the cheeks between the cheek itself and the jawline.

The effect is a youthful one, playing into the teenage trope of the nervous blushing boy. It’s cute, aiming to plump up the natural colour in the skin rather than trying to create the illusion of angles through contouring.

Sounds cute, how do you do it?

The best thing about this technique is that it doesn’t require a lot of skill to master. All you really need to consider is where you naturally flush and then use a complimentary blush shade to your own skin tone. Soft pinks tend to work best on all skin tones so reach for rose or even mauve tones rather than bright reds or oranges.

There is no need for precision to achieve a “boy blush” look, it’s all about blending and working the product into the skin well to ensure an even colour distribution and no demarcation lines. Powder blushes are a good option for a light flush, but if you want to achieve a dewy - and therefore more youthful - finish, a cream blush applied with your fingers is the way to go.

While the TikTok trend may be specifically inspired by teenage boys, we all blush - whether we’re naturally full of vitality or not.

What about real blushing, how does that happen?

Blushing occurs when the blood vessels in the face dilate, increasing blood flow to the skin which causes it to turn red.

This physiological response is primarily controlled by the autonomic nervous system, specifically the sympathetic nervous system. Embarrassment, shyness or stress can activate the sympathetic nervous system and cause blushing but a flush to the skin is also a natural response when we exercise.

As the muscles work harder, they generate heat, and to prevent overheating, the body releases excess heat by increasing blood flow to the skin, allowing heat to be transferred from the body’s core to the surface where it can be released externally.

From an evolutionary perspective, some theories suggest that blushing may have evolved as a social signal to show submission or an acknowledgement of a social faux pas, helping to maintain social bonds and cohesion.

But whatever is causing the flush, a little pinkness to the skin is universally appealing and “boy blush” is a nice entry-level point of inspiration for enhancing this natural bodily response at home.

‘Boy blush’ worthy colour products for creating a natural flush

As mentioned, look for soft, rosy hues that complement your natural skin tone and flush. If your skin is on the oilier side, you might want to opt for a powder blush, but for anyone with a drier skin type or penchant for a bit of a dewy finish, cream blushes are a perfect choice.

Glossier Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush in Puff $41

Revlon Powder Blush in Oh Baby! Pink $31

MCoBeauty Baby Face Multiuse Cream Stick $26

Lucy Slight is a beauty and lifestyle columnist for the NZ Herald. She has worked in print and digital publishing for the past 17 years in New Zealand and Australia, across several well-known fashion, beauty, entertainment, food and home titles. Recently she’s explained how to care for your hands this winter, whether all children need to be using gentle bath products on their skin, and the skincare tradies use.























