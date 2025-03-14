“Our trillion-dollar view here is insane! Whether it’s the moonbeams shining on the water, watching a southerly storm come at you or even on a humid grey day, it’s always incredibly beautiful.”

Kathrine and her husband split their year between the capital and their home in the Hudson Valley. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

And it’s not just the scenery that has Kathrine and Roger, an emeritus professor of English, smitten. “I love the New Zealand attitude towards life,” she enthuses. “Kiwis value things that are more important to me than to most Americans – like exercise, the environment and clean, simple food. Then there’s the can-do attitude. And Wellington is artistic and edgy. I believe in this country and it’s been really good to me.”

But Kathrine still has family and friends in the US, and the couple is happy to continue with the back and forth for now. “We just don’t like getting our suitcases ready!”

Most days in Wellington, Kathrine runs in the hills surrounding her home.

“I always feel better after a run,” she says.

Kathrine won her first national title this summer in the over-70 women’s mile at Whanganui’s legendary Cooks Garden track. Then she ran the Wellington Round the Bays with her local band of women from 261 Fearless, Kathrine’s not-for-profit foundation providing education and running opportunities to women worldwide.

Kathrine played a starring role at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo / Getty Images

She’s covered a lot of distance from the days of being a gutsy 20-year-old student who challenged race officials by lining up in the 1967 Boston Marathon. Then, females were banned from running and images of an official trying to tear off Kathrine’s number and drag her off the course are etched in history, and currently part of the Getty Iconic exhibition in Volkswagen’s HQ in Berlin.

In hot global demand – to speak, run or inspire – Kathrine even played a starring role at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Last year was an exceptional year,” says Kathrine, who successfully campaigned to include a women’s race at the 1984 Olympics. “I was the honorary starter of the women’s marathon on the final day of the Games. It was one of my happiest moments. And it was the 50th anniversary of me winning the New York City Marathon, where I was given their wonderful Legacy Award.”

Film crews also followed Kathrine – she features in an upcoming documentary film, Tough Old Broads, as one of three pioneering women, alongside a White House photographer and an Inuit advocate and climate warrior.

When Kathrine returns to New York, she will work with an intern from Syracuse University to annotate all the photos, film and records from her athletics career. Photo / Boston Herald

“But it was the perfect storm and I was really frayed when the year was done,” she admits. “I couldn’t write my own name when I got on the plane to come home.

“I do interviews and speeches around the world because I like talking about women’s opportunities, and how a simple thing like putting one foot in front of the other can change your life.

“I love getting the word out about 261 Fearless because I always hope when I’m visiting a different country that we can launch a programme there.” It now has 700 women running across 14 nations.

This year, though, will be a kind of sabbatical for Kathrine. When she and Roger return to New York, she will work with an intern from Syracuse University, her alma mater, to annotate all the photos, film and records from her athletics career currently filling her basement.

“It’s a massive job,” tells Kathrine, “and a vital part of the history of women’s long-distance running.”

And although those five decades have been crammed with race victories, revolutionary change and poignant memories, Kathrine says, “It’s gone by in a heartbeat.”

Photos: Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images, Boston Herald, 261 Fearless.