An American living in New Zealand highlighted six things that we have down under that hardly exist in America. Photo / TikTok

An American music artist and photographer living in New Zealand has gone viral after sharing the everyday things we have here that don’t exist in the US.

Haseya, who is also a bartender, took to TikTok stunned at the differences between the two countries, highlighting some major objects, food and common acts he would struggle to find or even know about back home.

And his list garnered a strong reaction from Kiwi viewers.

In his first video, he explained how the soft drink Lemon, Lime and Bitters was not a thing in the US.

“This is a super common soft drink [Lemon, Lime and Bitters]... It just doesn’t exist in America.

“L&P is slightly less popular but it’s still a really common soft drink. Every bar in New Zealand will still have a button for L&P on their post-mix gun.”

While some Kiwis were sceptical of the popularity of Lemon, Lime and Bitters over L&P, Haseya explained as a bartender he often serves it more than L&P.

One of the biggest shocks for Kiwis was his admission Americans were not lovers of savoury pies.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins having a steak and cheese pie outside Real Meat Pies in Lower Hutt. March 21, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Haseya explained that you won’t see a meat pie in a bakery and that your only chance for one in the States is frozen from the supermarket.

“Savoury pies just do not exist in America. You can buy them frozen at the supermarket but that’s the only way you’ll pretty much find them.

Kiwis were quick to react to the lack of meat pies, with many saying it sounded like a business opportunity.

“Someone needs to set up a NZ-made pie shop in the States. You’ll be a millionaire in no time,” one reckoned.

Another added: “Note to self: go to USA & open a Pie Bakery, franchise & make a fortune.”

Haseya’s video was so popular he made a second one detailing another three things they don’t have back home.

One Kiwi classic found in every town isn’t a thing in the US, the ex-pat said - fish and chips.

“There is no such thing as a fish and chip shop in America.

“The odd sit-down restaurant would have it on their menu but it’s just not that popular. People don’t really order it.”

The fourth thing uncommon in the US was roundabouts.

Haseya explained it’s rare to have a roundabout in residential areas, but they are few and far between.

He also said they mostly have four-way stop signs in place of roundabouts.

But the biggest shock to Kiwis was that bank transfers are not popular in the US.

“Kiwis really don’t appreciate how easy it is to transfer money to each other in New Zealand.

“In America, you can’t do it for free.

“You have to use an app like Venmo or Cash App. It links with your bank account so you can send someone money but then it takes a fee every time you transfer it out.

“If you just want to bank-to-bank wire someone it’s like between $25 and $50 each time. So yeah, it’s f***ed.”

Kiwis were quick to make fun of the list.

“Yesterday in NZ I transferred $8 into a friend’s account for our share of fish and chips. Had to go through a roundabout to get them,” one claimed.

Others also pointed out how “behind” America was despite being a world powerhouse.

“Why is the US so behind with bank transfers? I’m still so shook!” one wrote.

Another added: “There I was moaning that NZ only just allowed 24/7 bank transfers from 2 different banks.”

It’s not the first time an American has gone viral for posting about New Zealand.

Earlier this year Konner Marquez, who had recently moved here, revealed electric kettles blew his mind.

American Konner Marquez has noticed a number of differences between the US and NZ, with some Kiwi elements both bizarre and brilliant. Photo / Konner Marquez

“Something I absolutely love about New Zealand as an American is these things - an electric kettle,” he said in the video.

For Kiwis, the appliance is nothing special and found in kitchens around the country. But to Konnor, it was a rarity back home.

“It’s always on your counter and I absolutely love it because in America we have to use a stovetop kettle - we don’t have electric ones - which is always a hassle,” he said, before demonstrating how it worked, for those who may not have known.

“I fill this up, click this switch right here and it started boiling the water, made it all hot and then it turned off by itself,” he said.

He was also stunned we use a washing rack to dry our clothes, and how much we love KFC.

“The amount of KFCs y’all have in New Zealand is crazy. I go to walk on any corner and I see one everywhere I go.

“There is not a day I go without seeing a KFC. We have them in the USA we’re not like OMG so hyped up by it.

He also didn’t know a dairy was a thing.

“I literally thought a dairy was an ice cream store. But it’s just a convenience store.”