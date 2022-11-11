Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Millennials aren't real. Nor are Boomers, Zoomers or Gen X-ers

11 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Why is it considered okay to judge people based on the fact they were born within the same 15-20 year period? Is it the appeal of the cutesy cohort names? Is it the fact that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.