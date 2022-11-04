Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Books wrap: Adam Christopher's childhood love of sci-fi pays off, a conversation with Ruby Jones; and more

11 mins to read
Adam Christopher, sci-fi writer.

Adam Christopher, sci-fi writer.

Stephen Jewell talks to Kiwi writer Adam Christopher, whose career choice was sparked by Star Wars and Doctor Who

Long-time Star Wars fan Adam McGechan was born in February 1978 — barely two months after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle