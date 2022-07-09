Voyager 2021 media awards
Garth Maxwell's 'lost' NZ film Jack Be Nimble revived for New York festival

9 minutes to read
Sarah Smuts-Kennedy, in the "lost" New Zealand gender-horror film Jack Be Nimble, directed by Garth Maxwell. Photo / Supplied

David Herkt talks to Garth Maxwell about his 'all or nothing' film Jack Be Nimble, starring transgender actor Alexis Arquette and NZ's Bruno Lawrence in his final role.

Ask film director Garth Maxwell what his

