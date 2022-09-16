Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Book extract: Towards a Grammar of Race - 'the erasive racial politics of Judith Collins'

By Patrick S Thomsen
8 mins to read
Judith Collins and her husband David Wong-Tung. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Judith Collins and her husband David Wong-Tung. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

In an edited extract from Towards a Grammar of Race, Patrick S. Thomsen writes about 'the Erasive Racial Politics of Judith Collins'.

I have absorbed through media-induced osmosis more details about Judith Collins's Sāmoan husband

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.