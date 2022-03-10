One break up and a chart-topping idea later, Bel Crawford was interviewing a Spice Girl. Photo / Instagram

Three years ago, Radio Host Bel Crawford was going through a breakup, when she had a chart-topping idea.

Despite listening to multiple podcasts, there wasn't anything covering the topics she was desperately searching for or interviews with the people she wanted to hear from and she realised that if she wanted the gap filled, she would have to do it herself.

"I thought we needed more of these conversations. Talking about things like breakups and dating, it wasn't really happening much which I found quite strange. That was something we will all go through and if we talk about it, it would make us feel less alone and less ashamed and we could at least have a laugh about it."

Crawford knew she had to break down societal norms and produce relatable content for podcast listeners like herself. She had to start talking about breakups, societal pressure and body image while proving that no matter who you are or what you do for a living, chances are we all experience the same feelings at one point in time or another.

She was determined to create a safe place for conversations about common life experiences minus the negative stigma we were all so used to, and that determination eventually led to the interview of a lifetime.

"You can have these conversations but you can do it in a fun way, it can be pretty, it can be bubbly. We can cover off important stuff but it doesn't need to be really serious."

A theory that was set in stone when she interviewed her most memorable guest speaker, Melanie Chisholm – yes, the Spice girl. During the interview, the pair were laughing, making jokes and getting along as if they had been friends for years but they still managed to talk about important topics, specifically the mental health of the iconic girl band member.

"She shared information with me that I hadn't heard her share in that much depth before about her mental health and how low she's actually gone before, so I felt very privileged."

"They [Spice Girls] were teenage girls, you know, like literally teenage- late teens and their bodies were torn apart [by the media] so hearing someone like that speak about it was really quite inspiring and just makes you realize that even someone who was at one point in time, the most famous person in the world, feels exactly the same way we do, with the same pressures on them, probably worse, and just to see how they handle it is quite comforting."

Crawford's approach to these types of conversations clearly worked with listeners because within three months of launching The Self Love Club blew up and hit number one on the most listened to podcast in New Zealand, passing the likes of Joe Rogan and popular kiwi radio shows. It was an achievement Crawford never expected, "It just blew me away and I kind of wish I could go back and relive it because I don't think I realised what I'd created."

From an idea that started in her bedroom, to a thriving podcast and Instagram community, Crawford is sure to stick to her original goal of filling the gap in the market. She does this by sharing female created art, empowering quotes, memes, videos, etc on the show and associated social media accounts all while challenging societal norms.

One thing Crawford has worked hard on while developing the Self Love Club is making sure it's not anti-anything. Crawford says you shouldn't ever have to feel like you need to look a certain way and one piece of advice she has for someone struggling with body image is, "there is no losing weight to fit something, if it doesn't fit you send it back, it's about what fits you at that time and enjoying your life in your body as it changes."

"Look around people in your family or friends or at work or on the street, what they look like. Go to the gym, go to the beach and see real people, and just remember that there is a life outside of social media."

Bel Crawford dreamed up The Self Love Club three years ago in her bedroom, now it's a thriving podcast. Photo / Supplied

A reminder that has never been more important than now with the rise of TikTok use and the filters and lifestyle trends that come with it.

"There's always been so much pressure and it continues, especially with even looking at Tik Tok, there's 'that girl' aesthetic now I'm seeing – the way you look, you should wear this, look like this, have these products, and as much as we all love those things and it's okay to like Olaplex or Lulu Lemon and all those things but just knowing your worth as an independent, not what you look like or what you have is really important."

Crawford suggests that anyone currently struggling with where to start with self-care can start small, think of little things you can do for yourself each day and start there. Move away from what you think you should be and the pressures of society and start doing things for yourself.

"Take that time for yourself, it doesn't need to be this big thing, start showing yourself little ways that you love yourself and care for yourself. Whether it's doing a face mask or a little pamper session, getting your nails done or hanging out with your girlfriends, it's all self-care."

After three years of almost an episode a week, Crawford is changing her tactic to release limited episode seasons throughout the year as well as working on additional projects, saying what's important to her now is "quality not quantity" and connecting with her listeners by continuing to share relatable stories.