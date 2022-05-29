Alex Perry has left fans shocked after sharing a snap revealing his new gym-honed physique. Photo / Getty Images

Australian fashion designer Alex Perry has stunned his friends and fans with a dramatic transformation.

The 59-year-old TV presenter and Specsavers ambassador recently shared a gym selfie after what can only be assumed was a very gruelling workout – and his incredible physique left people in shock.

In the snap, Alex – best know for wearing tailored suits and sunglasses on his head – is sporting a black "muscle T-shirt".

For those who aren't familiar with the activewear item, a "muscle T-shirt" is a sleeveless design which serves to show off the wearer's physique.

And boy did it do just that.

Alex Perry pictured at a specsavers event in April... and now he's revealed what was hiding under all that black. Photo / Instagram @alexperry007

The famous designer's bulging biceps were on full display, with many of his 121,000 followers in complete shock by just how much they'd grown.

"Lunchtime workout at the legendary City Gym!!!" Alex captioned the post, which showed he'd paired his T-shirt with a pair of blue shorts and a black cap.

"Holy s**tballs Alex, you're bigger than The Rock! Amazing work," Channel 9 presenter Shelly Horton wrote.

"Beast mode," celebrity hairstylist Max Made said, while Sam Burgess added: "Rig city."

Others commented on the impressive snap with a series of emojis, including the shocked face, flames and muscle arms.

The 59-year-old is an avid gymgoer. Photo / Getty Images

Alex first stunned social media users with his impressive efforts in the gym in 2020, when he shared an "iso workout" photo.

He's always been an avid gymgoer, but there's no denying he's become more buff in recent years.

"Going to the gym and working out just keeps me in peak physical and mental condition for whatever I'm faced with in the fashion industry," he told SBS in 2017.

The Australian-born Greek said when it comes to achieving fitness goals, it was important to be "consistent in your diet and exercise", adding it's "the way you can avoid the middle-aged spread".

"In the beginning, I didn't look at exercise and training as a science. Sure, I would train hard back then but I didn't eat well afterwards," he explained.

He first impressed fans with his gains in iso. Photo / Instagram @alexperry007

Fast-forward five years, Alex has proved consistency and a healthy diet has worked for him — and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

"Looking good there AP," one fan wrote on one of his fitness snaps.

"Looked at you all buffed and beautiful," added another.

"Those guns!" a third commented.