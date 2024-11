Turn your next BBQ into something special with these prawns and roast tomatoes. Video / Fresh Media

Good for grilling, this seafood dish calls for a splash of bubbles.

Butterflied prawns are quick and easy to cook on the barbecue. The garlicky roast tomatoes cooked with some prosecco turn them into something quite special. Team them up with a green salad and some bread to soak up the tomatoey juices, and don’t forget to have the rest of the prosecco on hand!

Barbecue prawns with prosecco-roasted tomatoes

Serves 6

Ingredients