In 2022 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

You can’t beat a bowl of wonton soup on a rainy day - and Ali Hitchcock of Hitch Cooks has shared his take on the popular Chinese takeaway dish.

It’s quick, easy, and best of all, it’s a whole lot cheaper than opting for takeaway, and means you don’t even have to leave the house.

Making this epic dish might seem a little daunting, but Hitchcock has shared the step-by-step process for creating your own pork and prawn wontons - watch the video to find out how.

Wonton Soup

Ingredients

For the wontons

250g lean pork mince -$4

250g prawn meat, minced - $4.75

Spring onions, diced - $1.99

Tsp MSG - about 10c

Dash of soy sauce - about 5c

Dash of sesame oil - about 25c

Dash of rice wine vinegar - about 10c

Tsp onion powder - about 5c

Tsp of garlic - about 5c

Wonton wrappers - about $1 - $5.89 for pack of 100

Thin egg noodles - $1.89

For the chicken broth

1 litre chicken stock - 50c for 2 stock cubes dissolved in water

1 cup water

1 tsp MSG - about 10c

1 tsp soy sauce - about 5c

Remaining spring onions, sliced, to garnish

Chilli oil, optional, to garnish

Total: About $14.92

Method:

For the wonton filling, combine pork mince and prawn meat with half the diced spring onions. Add MSG, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, onion powder, and garlic and combine well.

To form the wontons, spoon a tablespoon full of the meat mixture onto each wonton wrapper, dab the edges of the wrapper with water, and seal - watch the video above for a guide.

For the chicken broth, bring chicken stock and water to the boil, add in MSG and soy sauce, and drop in your wontons and egg noodles to cook. You can also add in any other vegetables you like at this point - bok choy works well.

When the wontons and noodles are cooked, ladle into bowls and top with remaining sliced spring onions and chilli oil for an extra kick and serve.







